Middlesbrough are trying to snap up Everton winger Yannick Bolasie before the domestic window shuts, according to Sky Sports News.

The clock is ticking down on the domestic transfer window, which is due to slam shut on Friday evening, and Neil Warnock’s Boro are looking to strengthen.

Middlesbrough are zeroing in on Goodison Park for a possible recruit and have their eyes on snapping up wide-man Bolasie.

The winger played under Warnock at Crystal Palace and is out of favour at Everton, meaning limited playing time opportunities if he stays on Merseyside.

Bolasie spent last term on loan in Portugal at Sporting Lisbon, but the international transfer window for most countries in Europe is now closed.

The winger could drop down to the Championship to join Warnock’s men in a bid to play regularly.

Bolasie made 14 appearances in the Portuguese top flight for Sporting Lisbon last term, scoring once and providing three assists.

He also turned out in the Europa League with Sporting Lishon and helped the club to reach the last 32 of the competition.