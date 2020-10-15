Brentford winger Said Benrahma is undergoing a medical ahead of his potential move to West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News (14:10).

Benrahma has been in demand following a brilliant last season in the Championship where he scored 17 goals and took Brentford to the cusp of promotion.

Several Premier League sides have been on his tail since the summer, but it has come down to the wire before his future can be sorted out.

West Ham are on the verge of taking the deal over the line and have an agreement in place with Brentford for a transfer fee of £25m and another £5m in add-ons.

The deal has been delayed due to Benrahma’s commitments with Algeria and some outstanding issues with Brentford.

But it seems everything has been sorted out and the winger is in London, undergoing a medical at West Ham.

David Moyes has been keen to add more goals and creativity to his squad and is said to have preferred a move for Josh King.

But the Hammers could not agree on personal terms with the Bournemouth striker and they turned their attention towards Benrahma.

The deal is in line to be done before the domestic transfer window closes on Friday.