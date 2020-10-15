Tottenham Hotspur are running out of time to agree on a deal for Joe Rodon as they remain far away from Swansea City’s valuation of the defender, according to football.london.

Rodon has emerged as Tottenham’s top target and the north London club are keen to snare him away from Swansea ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

But negotiations between the two clubs have not gone anywhere yet, and with a little over a day left in the window, Tottenham are running out of time to take a deal over the line.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are far apart in terms of their valuations of the 22-year-old centre-back, with only a day left in the window.

Swansea want a fee of around £20m before agreeing to sell the centre-back, but Tottenham are in no mood to pay that figure for the defender.

While Rodon is a highly-rated defensive talent, his lack of experience at the top level means Tottenham do not want to be drawn into paying what they feel is an inflated price.

But they remain interested and will hope to convince Swansea to compromise on their asking price for Rodon over the next 24 hours.

Rodon has also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he is playing his football by the time the window slams shut on Friday evening.