Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard believes the Toffees look like a club with a plan under Carlo Ancelotti and is of the view they deserve to be at the top of the Premier League table.

Everton have won their opening four league games and are sitting at the top of the nascent Premier League table after four matchdays.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been scoring for fun and James Rodriguez looks reinvigorated in an Everton shirt after meandering along at Real Madrid in the last few years.

Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have added steel to the Everton midfield and Howard believes that there is a clear plan and pattern of play under Ancelotti that is visible.

The former Evertonian is delighted to see the impact Rodriguez has made in the opening weeks and is happy with Calvert-Lewin’s success as a number 9.

Howard told The Athletic: “The plan now is very clear — who the manager is, the style he wants to play, the players he wants to bring in and more importantly his influence on those players.

“Everton are where they are in the table on merit.

“James has played for some massive teams around the world and the fact he comes in and cares, wants to wear the shirt and does it proudly is huge for us.

“Calvert-Lewin’s form has been sensational as well.

“They’re a very good team.”

Everton will look to end their ten-year wait for a Merseyside derby win when they host Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday.