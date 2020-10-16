Crystal Palace’s offer for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr was £29m, according to the Sun.

Roy Hodgson’s men are keen to land the winger and with the clock ticking on the domestic transfer window slapped in a proposal to take him to Selhurst Park.

The bid totalled a whopping £29m, but Watford turned it down.

The clock is now ticking down towards the closure of the domestic transfer window and all eyes are on whether Crystal Palace go in with an improved offer for Sarr.

The winger has yet to push to leave Vicarage Road despite Watford suffering relegation to the Championship and does not appear ready to rock the boat.

Liverpool looked to sign him earlier in the window, but were not prepared to meet Watford’s £40m asking price.

Manchester United also made an attempt to secure Sarr, however could not reach an agreement with Watford.

Crystal Palace now appear the most realistic route for Sarr to return to the Premier League before the window slams shut until January.