Former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford believes that an empty Goodison Park could work in favour of Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday.

It will be ten years to the day on Saturday when Everton last beat Liverpool in the derby on 17th October 2010 at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have gone almost a decade without a win in the local derby, but their start to the season has given them hope of changing that record this weekend when they host Liverpool.

The additions of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan have transformed Ancelotti’s side and they have won their opening four league games.

But Beckford believes that the new signings might not have experienced anything as unique as the atmosphere in Merseyside derby before in their careers.

However, he feels that an empty Goodison Park could work in favour of Everton as the anxiety that the home crowd feel on derby days often seeped into the players as well and that affected their performances.

Beckford told The Athletic: “If you look at Doucoure, Allan and Rodriguez, they have not really encountered or played in anything like the Merseyside derby.

“Yes they’ve been at big clubs and played in big derbies, but there are not so many in the world that are as high pressure and tempo as the Merseyside derby.

“It will be an eye-opener for them, but it’s a shame the fans won’t be there to give them the full understanding of the fixture.

“At the same time, it could work in Everton’s favour because the tension won’t transmit onto the pitch as much. Understandably the fans’ nerves can get the better of them.

“When they are on top of you and you can feel their anxiety when the opposition are attacking, or the dismay if they score, it makes it a bit harder.

“Without the fans there as much as it’s far from ideal it could help us.”

The last three league meetings between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park ended in 0-0 draws.