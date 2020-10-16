Everton have made Nathan Broadhead and Callum Connolly available in the amidst interest from clubs in League One, according to The Athletic.

The domestic transfer window slams shut this evening and Everton are prepared to sanction departures for several players.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are keen to move out-of-favour winger Yannick Bolasie on before the window comes to an end and have received an enquiry from Middlesbrough.

The Toffees are also trying to find a club for unwanted Bosnian midfielder Muhamed Besic before today’s deadline.

Youngsters Broadhead and Connolly have also been made available in the market by Everton as they look to provide the pair with opportunities.

The Merseyside-based club are open to letting the academy products go if the right offer comes in.

Both Broadhead and Connolly have attracted interest from League One but it remains to be seen if they can find takers before the window closes.

The two youth stars have made one senior appearance for Everton each.