Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his desire to listen to Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa talk about football.

Bielsa is considered by many coaches to be one of the most influential of all time in the profession, with a number of managers modelling their approach on his.

Ancelotti, whose Everton side sit on top of the Premier League table, is also someone who admires the veteran Argentine tactician.

The Toffees manager is a fan of Bielsa and has expressed his desire to pick the brain of the man who led Leeds United to the Premier League last season.

“I’ve never met him“, Ancelotti told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’d like to have dinner with him and listen to him talk about football.“

Ancelotti also admitted that he has been surprised by James Rodriguez’s form and how he has started life in the Premier League.

“I am also surprised [about Rodriguez’s form]“, the Italian said.

“He had not played since February, I expected more difficulty [for him in] adapting to English football.

“But enthusiasm and talent are a formidable force.“

Having not met Bielsa yet, Ancelotti will get the chance to talk to the 65-year-old when his Everton side host Leeds next month.