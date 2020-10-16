Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has ruled out the possibility of his club making any new signings before the domestic transfer window closes this evening.

Lambert has added five new players to his first team over the summer in Oliver Hawkins, David Cornell and Stephen Ward, while sealing the loan arrivals of Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts.

The Tractor Boys still have some hours left on the clock to do further business with the domestic transfer deadline set at 5pm today.

However, the Scot has ruled out the possibility of any fresh faces walking through the door at Portman Road as he made it clear that the Tractor Boys are not looking to make any new signings.

Lambert is content with the signings he has made and is now ready to turn his complete focus to how his team perform on the pitch.

Asked about any new signings on transfer deadline day, Lambert told a press conference: “We’re not bringing anyone else in.

“It’s something we just get on with, but I think we’re okay.

“It is what it is.”

Despite ruling out any new signings, Lambert has left the door open for striker Ben Folami to leave the Suffolk outfit on a loan deal.