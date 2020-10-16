Leeds United are continuing to hold talks with Gaetano Berardi over a new deal, according to The Athletic.

Berardi’s contract with Leeds expired at the end of last season but he suffered a serious knee injury and underwent surgery in the summer.

Leeds have been keen to offer him all the support needs to recover and believe it could take around nine months for him to return to action.

Despite being out of contract with Leeds, Berardi is back at the club’s training facility at Thorp Arch to carry out his rehabilitation process.

Leeds are also ready to offer him a new contract but no deal is in place between the club and the player’s representatives.

But the Whites have been in talks with the player and are looking to work out an agreement over a new deal.

Berardi is rated highly by Marcelo Bielsa and the club and they are keen to have him back in the squad.

The Swiss has played a key role in Leeds’ rise and was often used by Bielsa to plug holes in his team over the last two years as they fought their way back to the Premier League.