Leeds United are unlikely to sign anyone on the final day of the domestic transfer window today, according to The Athletic.

Leeds have already committed to paying around £100m following the arrivals of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Raphinha in the international transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants wanted to sign one more midfielder and a deal was in place to sign Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich, but the Frenchman failed a medical at Leeds.

Leeds have been linked with midfield options in the Championship and there has been a lot of chatter around their interest in Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

But it has been claimed that Leeds will not be making any more additions to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad by the end of the window today.

Leeds would have liked one more midfielder but they are not expecting someone to emerge as an option on deadline day.

They have already spent big money on players in the window and do not want to sign someone simply for the sake of making a signing.

They are keen to wait until January for more options but Leeds are also reluctant to do business in the winter window as well.