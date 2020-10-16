Leeds United have suffered an injury blow after summer signing Sam Greenwood was ruled out of action for between three and four weeks due to an ankle issue.

The Yorkshire side pulled off a coup in the summer when they tempted Greenwood to leave Arsenal and head to Elland Road, where he will initially turn out for the Under-23s.

Greenwood put pen to paper on three-year contract at Leeds and has had a blistering start to his life in Yorkshire.

📰 Sam Greenwood set to be missing for 3-4 weeks after picking up an ankle injury whilst representing England at youth level — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 16, 2020

The Whites starlet has netted four goals in three games and picked up the Premier League 2 Player of the Month Award for September, increasing the buzz around his talent.

But Leeds Under-23s have to do without their star forward in the upcoming weeks as Greenwood picked up an ankle injury while on international duty,

The Leeds starlet was representing England at youth level and is now set to spend the next three to four weeks on the sidelines.

Greenwood opened his account for Leeds Under-23s when he netted in a 2-2 draw with Wolves at Thorp Arch in the Premier League 2.

He then scored a sensational hat-trick against Sunderland in a 3-1 away win, ending last month with four goals from three matches.

The striker will now hope to regain his fitness as soon as possible as he looks to continue to catch the eye of senior team boss Marcelo Bielsa.