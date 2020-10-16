Middlesbrough are facing real issues in their pursuit of Yannick Bolasie and they are yet to reach an agreement with Everton over a loan deal, but could sign the winger without a medical, according to Sky Sports News.

Boro have held talks with Bolasie and are trying to pull off a deal to sign him on loan from Everton on domestic transfer deadline day.

They have made a move for him and are looking to work out an agreement with the player and Everton on the final hours of the transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the negotiations are not to bear fruit yet and Middlesbrough are facing the threat of missing out on Bolasie.

They still do not have an agreement in place with Everton over a loan deal and Bolasie is still on Merseyside waiting for the green light from the Toffees.

Middlesbrough are still working to see whether a deal can be agreed but they are quickly running out of time to sign Bolasie; they could sign him though on loan without a medical.

Boro are also facing competition from several other Championship clubs who are also interested in signing the winger on loan.

Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Millwall are also in the mix and could look to get a deal over the line.