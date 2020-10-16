Newcastle United were aware of growing interest in winger Allan Saint-Maximin, leaving them keen to accelerate talks on a new contract, according to The Athletic.

The French winger has become a cult figure at Newcastle since joining the club from Nice last year and is a key man for Steve Bruce in his squad.

The 23-year-old signed a new six-year contract with the club earlier this week and it was the result of several months of negotiations with the player’s representatives.

Bruce played a key role in convincing the winger to sign a new deal with the club and Newcastle knew that a host of clubs were tracking Saint-Maximin.

Paris Saint-Germain, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur made checks on Saint-Maximin and intermediaries on behalf of German, Italian and Spanish sides also made enquiries.

Newcastle did not field any official offers, but were expecting to receive bids over the coming months.

The club were aware of the interest he was generating and were quick to make sure that he signed a new contract.

The new deal also makes the French winger one of the highest-paid players in the squad with a basic wage of over £70,000 a week.

Newcastle believe that they have done well to protect their asset in Saint-Maximin and could ask for big money for him if clubs approach them to sign the Frenchman.