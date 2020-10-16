Championship club Reading have been offered the chance to sign 34-year-old centre-back Adrian Mariappa on transfer deadline day, according to journalist Courtney Friday.

The 34-year-old centre-back has been out of contract since he left Watford at the end of last season and is looking for a club.

His representatives are working to find him a new club and he has been put forward as an option for Reading to sign.

Mariappa was on the books at Reading between 2012 and 2013 and the Royals have been given the chance to snap him up again.

However, Reading are well stocked defensively and it remains to be seen whether they opt to re-sign Mariappa.

The experienced defender does not need to secure a move before the transfer window closes today though as he can still move outside the window, due to his free agent status.

He may be an attractive prospect for a number of clubs after today as the amount of options available dwindles.

The London-born defender has been capped at international level by Jamaica.