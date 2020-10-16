West Ham United’s swoop for Brentford winger Said Benrahma is currently off, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers managed to agree a fee with the Bees for the winger’s signature and put him through his medical paces ahead of sealing the move.

West Ham found something in the results which concerned them and are trying to now negotiate a lower fee for Benrahma.

However, with Brentford yet to accept a new deal, the move is off as of now.

The Bees are keen to see the move go through, but will have to agree to a smaller financial package from West Ham in order for the transfer to happen.

The jury is out on whether both clubs will be able to come to an agreement, but there is still confidence in Benrahma’s camp that the switch will happen.

Talks are likely to be intense with the clock now firmly ticking down on the transfer window.

Benrahma is keen to take the step up to the Premier League after shining in the Championship with Brentford.