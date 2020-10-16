Sheffield Wednesday have slapped in a bid for Fulham centre-back Michael Hector, who is also interesting QPR, according to talkSPORT.

Having already sealed a loan deal for striker Jack Marriott from Derby County, Owls boss Garry Monk has turned his attention towards reinforcing his defensive department.

Wednesday are thin at the back, having been hit by an injury crisis, and Monk is keen on bringing in new defenders with the clock counting down on the domestic transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants are closing in on a loan swoop for Cardiff City’s Aiden Flint but are also keen to land an additional centre-back.

And Wednesday are claimed to have slapped in a bid for Fulham defender Hector.

Hector spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Hillsborough from Chelsea and had a superb season in Yorkshire.

He was voted Owls’ Player of the Year and Monk is eager to bring the 28-year-old back before the evening’s domestic transfer deadline.

However, Sheffield Wednesday could face competition as QPR also like Hector and a move to Loftus Road would mean a stay in London for the player.

The Jamaica international has registered five appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers since the current season kicked off.