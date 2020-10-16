Sheffield Wednesday are yet to reach an agreement with Derby County over a deal for 26-year-old striker Jack Marriott, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Garry Monk’s side started the Championship campaign with a 12-point deduction and are now trying to catch up with the rest of the league.

The Owls boss is determined to see the club climb up the table and wants to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes today.

Sheffield Wednesday have identified Derby’s 26-year-old frontman Marriott as a potential signing and are looking at a deal to take him to Hillsborough.

However, there is no agreement in place between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby for Marriott.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, the Owls will need to act quickly if they want to secure the services of the 26-year-old before the deadline.

Marriott joined Derby from Peterborough United in 2018, with the Rams handing him a four-year deal at Pride Park.

The striker has scored one goal from four league appearances for Derby so far this season.