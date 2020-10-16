Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has left the door open for striker Ben Folami to leave Portman Road on deadline day, but stressed any other player leaving the club is unlikely.

Folami has risen through the ranks at Ipswich and spent half of last season on loan at League Two outfit Stevenage.

The 23-year-old could again leave Portman Road on a temporary basis today with only hours left in the domestic transfer window.

Lambert has left the door open for Folami to leave the club on another loan spell as the striker is currently surplus to requirements at Ipswich.

However, the Scot stressed that any other player leaving the club before today’s transfer deadline is unlikely as his team are shorthanded at the moment with several players sidelined due to injury.

Asked about potential loan departures, Lambert told a press conference: “Something might happen with Ben Folami later on.

“It is unlikely others will go because we need them now given the injury situation.”

Folami has not yet featured in any of the League One games for Lambert’s side this season, but scored in the Tractor Boys’ EFL trophy win against Gillingham.