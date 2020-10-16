Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants the Light Blues to replicate their performance against Celtic at Parkhead from last year when they play the Bhoys on Saturday.

The Gers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are set to lock horns in the first Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership campaign at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Gerrard’s men registered an impressive 2-1 victory over the eventual league winners when they visited Parkhead last year just before the winter break.

Reflecting on his previous visit to Celtic, Gerrard explained that Rangers went there with a game-plan and executed it extremely well to get the win.

And as the Gers prepare for their upcoming trip to their Old Firm rivals, the former Liverpool captain wants his players to replicate last year’s performance on Saturday.

“We went last year with a game plan and performed extremely well and got the job done“, Gerrard told a press conference.

“We are hoping the players go and produce a similar performance.“

Gerrard also admitted his concerns over not being able to get much time on the training pitch with his team.

“We are not focussed on no fans we are focussed on our game plan“, the Rangers boss explained.

“We have had not much time on the training pitch.

“We know this will be a very tough challenge and we will not be going over-confident.“

Rangers will be hopeful of coming away with the three points on Saturday as a defeat to the Hoops would see Lennon’s side go two points ahead of them with a game in hand.