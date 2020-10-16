West Ham United are trying to reach an agreement with Brentford over an initial loan deal for Said Benrahma, with an obligation to buy, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers had a deal worth up to £30m in place with the Bees to sign the Algeria international going in the final day of the domestic transfer window.

However, a complication in Benrahma’s medical with the club put his move to West Ham in doubt, and the deal is currently off as the Hammers look to renegotiate.

West Ham have not given up hope of completing the signing of the 25-year-old winger and are keen to get a deal across the line before today’s deadline.

The Irons are currently working to reach an agreement with Brentford over a new deal for Benrahma that would see the player join them on an initial loan deal.

If the deal is to go through, West Ham would also be obligated to make Benrahma’s move to the London Stadium permanent after the loan.

However, it remains to be seen if Brentford would be open to a new deal with a completely new structure.

Thomas Frank’s side are said to be sceptical of West Ham’s claims about the complication in Benrahma’s medical.

With time running out in the window, the Hammers face a race against time to get a deal across the line for the Algerian.