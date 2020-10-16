West Ham United could get a deal for Brentford’s Said Benrahma over the line with the Irons’ new loan with an obligation to buy proposal gathering pace, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers were in line to complete the signing of Benrahma from Championship club Benrahma today, with a deal worth up £30m in place.

However, a complication in the 25-year-old’s medical put his move to the London Stadium in doubt, although David Moyes has insisted that he has not failed his medical.

West Ham have been trying to work a new deal with Brentford that would see Benrahma join them on an initial loan deal, with time running out in the window.

The Irons’ proposal to take the former Nice star on a loan deal with obligation to buy is now gathering pace, giving the deal a chance to be completed before the deadline.

It remains to be seen if Moyes’ side can win the race against time and strike a deal with Brentford over a deal for Benrahma.

The transfer window is currently in its final hour and the Hammers will have to act quickly if they are get the deal over the line, although they can hand in a deal sheet.

Benrahma has scored two goals from three appearances across all competitions for the Bees this term.