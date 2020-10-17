Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit to Goodison Park for a Premier League clash this afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have enjoyed a superb start to the new league campaign, winning all four of their games, but they have not managed to beat Liverpool since 2010.

The Toffees will be looking to pile more pressure on Liverpool after their shock 7-2 loss at Aston Villa before the international break.

Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford between the sticks for the derby clash, while at full-back he opts for Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne.

In central defence the Everton boss selects Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, while in midfield he goes for Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes. James Rodriguez will support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Ancelotti feels the need to try to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options to pick from on the bench, including Ben Godfrey and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Godfrey, Davies