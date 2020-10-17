Sunderland loan signing Dion Sanderson insists that he loves defending and tackling and cannot wait to get started for the Black Cats after securing a season-long loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The signing of a defender had become a necessity for Phil Parkinson’s side after Arbenit Xhemajli was ruled out for the season with a knee injury on Thursday.

Sunderland acted quickly, raiding Premier League side Wolves to snap up Sanderson on a loan deal.

The youngster was handed a senior appearance for Wolves in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa in October last year, but is yet to add to that.

He was sent out on loan to Championship side Cardiff City in January, where he played ten league games, adding more first-team experience under his belt.

Now having secured yet another move away from his parent club, Sanderson is looking to build on it.

“It’s a massive club and I hope I can contribute to a successful campaign”, Sanderson told Sunderland’s official site.

“I enjoyed my first-team experience with Cardiff City last season, and I believe this is the best opportunity for me to build on that.”

Sanderson also took time to insist that he loves defending and tackling and is looking to jump into action for Sunderland as soon as possible.

“I can play right-back or centre-back – I just love defending and I love tackling.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Sanderson was linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers when the international transfer window was open, but will now focus on trying to help Sunderland win promotion to the Championship.