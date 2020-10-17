Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting side and substitutes to welcome rivals Rangers to Celtic Park for a Glasgow derby this afternoon.

Neil Lennon leads the champions into the derby clash just a point behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings and boasting a game in hand on the Gers.

Celtic head into the match on a superb run of form, having clocked up eleven wins in a row since their Champions League qualifying exit at the hands of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

Lennon will be keen for his men to come out on top today, but the Celtic boss will also have one eye on continuing his side’s momentum heading into a Europa League meeting with AC Milan in midweek.

The Celtic boss picks Vasilis Barkas between the sticks, while in defence he goes for Shane Duffy, Stephen Welsh and Kristoffer Ajer in the centre.

Scott Brown and Callum McGregor will look to boss the game, while Diego Laxalt plays, along with Jeremie Frimpong, adding width. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Patryk Klimala are the goal threats.

Lennon has a host of options available on the bench if he wants to shake things up and could to turn Tom Rogic and Albian Ajeti.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Barkas, Frimpong, Ajer, Duffy, Welsh, Laxalt, McGregor, Brown, Ntcham, Elyounoussi, Klimala

Substitutes: Bain, Taylor, Griffiths, Ajeti, Soro, Turnbull, Rogic, Henderson, Ralston