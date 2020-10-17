Fixture: Chelsea vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has seen his Chelsea side collect seven points from their opening four league games and the Blues headed into the international break on the back of a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

They will start as strong favourites to put Southampton to the sword this afternoon, but lost the last meeting between the two teams at Stamford Bridge, going down 2-0.

Lampard is without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has a thigh injury, while he rests defender Thiago Silva.

Kepa lines up in goal for Chelsea, while in defence Lampard picks Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell as full-backs, with Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen as centre-backs. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Mason Mount also starts. Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz will support Timo Werner.

The Chelsea boss has options on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Hakim Ziyech and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea Team vs Southampton

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Substitutes: Caballero, Tomori, James, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud