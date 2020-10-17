Gaetano Berardi has insisted that he does not need to play to feel part of the group at Leeds United this season.

Berardi played a pivotal role in Leeds being promoted last season, but he also suffered a serious knee injury and was out of contract in the summer.

The defender returned to Leeds for his recovery this week despite not being contracted and he signed a new deal until the end of the season with the club on Friday.

There are no guarantees whether Berardi will get a chance to play this season, but he insisted that in his head, he believes there could be an opportunity for him.

The Swiss is keen to recover over the next few months and get a chance to train with the squad again at some point in the season.

However, he insisted that he does not need to play or train to feel being part of Leeds’ journey in the Premier League and believes he will contribute in his own way.

Asked if he feels he can play in the Premier League this season, Berardi told LUTV: “In my head, it is possible.

“I am not here to just spend time with the lads and chill. I am here to recover and taking my time.

“But in my head, I am sure I will be fit in good time to have my chance to train with the lads, to do my best and I will play a big part with the team, playing or not playing.

“I am not desperate to be part of it as I am already part of it.

“I don’t need to play or train with them, I am doing my job in different ways.

“I think that is why I am here.”

Berardi was expected to be out for nine months when he suffered the knee injury in the summer.