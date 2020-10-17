Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Celtic in an Old Firm clash at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s side boast a one point lead over Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but the Bhoys have a game in hand on their rivals.

Rangers ran out 2-1 winners on their last visit to Celtic Park and Gerrard will be keen for his men to repeat the trick this afternoon.

Gerrard trusts in the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs.

The centre-back pairing Gerrard goes with is Connor Goldson and Filip Helander, while in midfield the Rangers boss selects Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield. Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent will support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to try to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options, including Joe Aribo and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Arfield, Barker, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Balogun, Jack, Jones, Hagi, Aribo, Itten, Defoe