Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Arsenal in a Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

The Citizens have picked up just four points from their opening three Premier League games and will be keen to send out an early statement of intent by seeing off Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

They are without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who picked up an injury on international duty.

Pep Guardiola has Ederson in goal for this evening’s game, while in defence he puts his trust in Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake as the central pair, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo full-backs.

Further up the pitch the Manchester City manager selects Rodrigo, while Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling also play. Sergio Aguero is up top.

Guardiola has options on the bench to make changes if needed at any point, including Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City Team vs Arsenal

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling (c), Aguero

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Gundogan, Torres, Fernandinho, Delap, Garcia