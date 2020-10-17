Leeds United legend Eddie Gray does not believe the Whites will be in any danger of being relegated if they can continue the form they have shown in their first four games back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had a solid start to the season with seven points from four outings, having dropped points only to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool and last term’s runners-up Manchester City.

The Whites’ next four fixtures see them squaring off against Wolves, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Gray has been impressed with what he has seen from Leeds in their first four games and believes if they can keep their performance level high then they will not have to worry about the drop zone.

Asked how he sees Leeds faring in the top flight this season, Gray explained on LUTV: “The only thing I will say is if we do as well in the next four games as we did in the last four games, we will be in the Premier League next year.”

The Leeds legend is confident that the Whites are in a position to win every match they play, as in his opinion, Bielsa has been able to maintain his team’s quality regardless of the opposition.

“Regardless of who we are playing, at the present time the way we are playing, I think we have an opportunity to win every game we play.

“That could also go the other way, but the opportunity will be there for us.”

Leeds will return to action on Monday when they play host to Wolves at Elland Road, and the Whites, now on a three game unbeaten streak, will hope to bag three points at home.