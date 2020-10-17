Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Leandro Paredes will not be fit for the Manchester United game on Tuesday night.

PSG scored an emphatic 4-0 win over Nimes in a Ligue 1 clash on Friday night ahead of their Champions League meeting against Manchester United next week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will travel to the French capital on Tuesday night to take on the French champions in their first Group H game of this season’s Champions League.

PSG are already missing a few players due to injuries and suspensions and one more name was added to the list on Friday night.

Paredes picked up a hamstring injury on Friday night and was substituted after just eleven minutes.

Tuchel admits that the midfielder is in bad shape after picking up the hamstring injury during the game at Nimes and conceded that he will not be fit to play against Manchester United.

The PSG coach was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “He is not feeling right.

“He was the victim of very big foul [Nimes midfielder Lucas] Deaux and in the next action, he felt something on his hamstrings.

“He will be short for Manchester United.”

Manchester United will hope to avoid any more injuries when they take on Newcastle United ahead of their European adventure on Tuesday evening.