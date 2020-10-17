Gaetano Berardi has admitted that he feels grateful towards Leeds United for offering him a new contract while he recovers from a long term knee injury.

The defender suffered a serious knee injury towards the end of the season and may not even be available to play any part in the campaign.

He underwent surgery in the summer, but the defender’s contract was up at the end of last season, making him a free agent while he battles with a serious long-term injury.

But Leeds continued to hold talks with the player and Berardi has signed a new contract until the end of the season, which will cover his rehabilitation and a potential return to the pitch.

Berardi conceded that it is not the ideal situation for the club to sign a player on a new deal while he is expected to miss a large part of the season.

But he admits that Leeds’ decision to offer him a new deal at a late stage of his career makes him feel grateful towards the Yorkshire giants.

The Swiss told LUTV: “It is a good feeling. It is nice.

“Of course, it is not the best situation for me, being injured and also for the club to sign a player like me now at this moment.

“It is a good feeling for me and I am happy about it.

“I have also to say thank you to the club for this.”

Berardi has often been held up as a model professional by Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds honoured his contribution with a new contract.