Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is excited by the chance to work with Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts as he is sure the youngster, who has joined on loan, is desperate to impress.

A host of sides looked to land Gotts on loan from Leeds during the transfer window, but it was League One outfit Lincoln who won the race to snap him up.

Expressing his delight at having secured the deal, Appleton admits that he views Gotts as a player with a large amount of quality and someone with impressive physical attributes.

The Lincoln boss also sees a big positive in the move representing Gotts’ first loan away from Leeds as he knows that the youngster is hungry to impress.

“Robbie’s very versatile in terms of his ability to play in midfield or at full-back”, Appleton told his club’s official site.

“He’s got bags of quality in possession of the ball and he’s got the energy and athleticism to get up and down the pitch too.

“Overall though he’s just another really good addition and the fact that it’s his first loan away quite excites me too because he’s desperate to impress and desperate to impress his new team-mates as well.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa converted Gotts from a full-back to a midfielder and the Argentine is sure to keep a close eye on his progress at Sincil Bank.