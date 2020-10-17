Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has announced his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

The Gunners have won three of their opening four league games and their only defeat came against the champions, Liverpool.

Arteta makes three changes from his side against Sheffield United. The Spaniard has gone with a back three of Rob Holding, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney, with Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka playing as the wing-backs in the system.

Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos will play in the middle of the park as the double pivot and will hope to keep Arsenal solid against a creative Manchester City side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line for Arsenal with Nicolas Pepe operating from the left-hand side of the attack and Willian playing on the right flank.

New signing Thomas Partey has found a place on the bench alongside Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Leno, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka; Willian, Aubameyang, Pepe

Substitutes: Runarsson, Luiz, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Partey, Nketiah, Lacazette