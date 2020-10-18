Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to play host to David Moyes’ West Ham United outfit this afternoon in a Premier League clash.

Jose Mourinho’s side added to their squad before the domestic transfer window closed, completing a move to sign defender Joe Rodon from Swansea City.

Tottenham have so far picked up seven points from their opening four games, while they thrashed Manchester United 6-1 before the international break.

Giovani Lo Celso and Japhet Tangana are out of action and miss today’s game.

Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence the Portuguese boss goes with Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Sergio Reguilon.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko will look to control midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho wants to make changes during the course of the game he can turn to his bench, where options available include Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Davies, Winks, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius