Everton legend Andy Gray feels that West Ham United boss David Moyes is now acting far more like the manager he was at Goodison Park.

The Hammers pulled off a comeback against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, drawing the game at 3-3 after heading in at the break 3-0 down.

The draw away at Spurs extends West Ham’s unbeaten streak in the league to three games, with the Hammers having bagged all six points from their previous two outings against Wolves and Leicester City, respectively.

Moyes, who managed Everton from 2002 to 2013, led the Toffees to a fourth-place finish in the 2004/05 top flight season and was lauded for his work at Goodison Park..

Toffees legend Gray believes that Moyes has made West Ham a determined outfit and is looking and acting far more like when he was in charge at Everton.

“He sounds like he is his old self again as well, which I think and where I do not feel he has done in certain jobs he had since Manchester United”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS.

“But he sounds more like the David Moyes at Everton for all those years he was there and doing a terrific job there.

“He sounds a bit more like that, and I have to say, you know when we think about West Ham over the years, you do not think about a West Ham side going 3-0 down with eight minutes to go coming in and getting back in the game, you do not.

“Maybe I am doing him a disservice, but I never had that feeling with West Ham sides.

“And yet here is a David Moyes side and if anyone doubted about these guys want to get in and have a go and really try even at 3-0 down with eight minutes left to get something, it was there for all to see. “

Moyes’ men are back in Premier League action at the weekend when they play host to Manchester City at the London Stadium.