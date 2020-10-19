Celtic just received one official bid for striker Odsonne Edouard during the recent transfer window and it was well below their valuation of the Frenchman, according to The Athletic.

Edouard was linked with a move away from Celtic for several months following another stellar season in Scotland where he scored 27 goals in 45 appearances.

The Frenchman was believed on the wish list of clubs in the Premier League and he was tipped to leave the Scottish champions in the transfer window.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace did put in enquiries for the striker, but were informed about Celtic’s reluctance to sell the player in the recent transfer window.

There were clubs in Europe who also sought information on Edouard, but it has been claimed Celtic only received one official bid for Edouard.

The written offer arrived from a club in Germany and Celtic were quick to reject it as the bid was well short of their valuation of Edouard.

The Frenchman is seen as pivotal to Celtic’s ambitions this season and the club were in no hurry to sell the striker.

He was not fit to play in the Glasgow derby and his absence was felt as Celtic lost 2-0 at home to Rangers on Saturday.

Edouard is in the final two years of his contract at Celtic and unless he signs a new deal, the Bhoys are expected to sell the striker next summer.