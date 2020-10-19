Former striker Tony Cascarino has insisted that Harry Kane should assess whether he wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur based on how they perform this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side have not suffered defeat in the league since their first game against Everton and have also shown promising signs, having thrashed Manchester United 6-1 earlier this month.

However, having won just two games out of five, Tottenham currently sit sixth in the league table with eight points, which is five fewer than table-toppers Everton.

Former top flight striker Cascarino is of the view that Spurs star Kane has all the reason to stay at the club if he believes they can win trophies, but insisted that this should be his deciding campaign at the club.

He feels Kane is the best player in football to not win a major trophy and suggested that the player should leave Tottenham if there is no scope to win trophies at the north London club.

“Where we are at the moment, he is the greatest player in football that hasn’t won anything“, Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

“That’s how he stands to me. He is the best player around that has not won a thing.

“Once you are getting closer to the 30 mark, there is one big move out there for you.

“I think Harry has to make this his deciding season.

“If he really believes Tottenham are going to win anything and challenge [for trophies], then there is every reason to stay.

“I just can’t imagine him not winning a thing in his career.“

Kane has come close to picking up a trophy twice in his Tottenham career, losing in the EFL Cup final and the Champions League final.