Former France striker Djibril Cisse thinks it is going to take time for Moise Kean to settle in at Paris Saint-Germain and show his best.

PSG landed Kean from Everton on a season-long loan deal before the transfer window closed and he made his debut for the club on Friday, when he clocked the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 win over Nimes in Ligue 1.

Kean played in attack with Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia, and Cisse thinks that the focus was on Mbappe in the absence of Neymar and Angel di Maria.

The former France striker thinks it is going to take time for Kean to fully get up to speed at PSG.

“I find excuses for Moise Kean’s game”, he told La Chaine L’Equipe.

“Rafinha is at the heart of the game already, so it is easier for him to touch the ball and to be there technically.

“Kean played next to Mbappe, there is neither Neymar nor Di Maria, so the man we have to look to most in the game, unconsciously, is Mbappe to make the difference.

“So we forget Kean a bit!

“Like it or not, this is his first game.

“It takes time!

“Playing next to Mbappe, when you have just arrived and you do not know the group, it is complicated and you know you are not going to touch a lot of balls.”

Kean struggled at Everton last season and will be looking to get his carer back on track at the Parc des Princes.

It has been claimed PSG have an option to buy in their loan agreement with Everton for Kean.