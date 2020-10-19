Marcelo Bielsa feels his Leeds United side dominated Wolves at Elland Road, but were guilty of not taking their opportunities, after they slipped to a 1-0 loss.

Wolves claimed all three Premier League points after a Raul Jimenez shot took a deflection and hit the back of the net in the 70th minute.

Leeds could not find a reply in the remaining 20 minutes, despite Bielsa throwing on new big money signing Raphinha, and slipped to their second defeat of the season in the league.

The Whites enjoyed 68 per cent possession on the night and also registered more shots than Wolves, recording 13 to seven for the visitors.

Wolves had three shots on target though, while Leeds only hit the target with two of their efforts.

Bielsa believes his side dominated the contest and should have been ahead before Wolves scored.

“It was a disputed game. We dominated and created enough chances to go ahead”, the Leeds boss told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“There were a lot of duels and friction. It was hard to play.”

The Leeds boss admits however that his side found it more difficult to spark attacks in the second half.

“We also had the whole of the second half to try to win the game.

“In the second half we weren’t able to attack as much”, he added.

Wolves have moved up to sixth place in the Premier League following the win at Elland Road, while Leeds, who next travel to Aston Villa, sit in tenth.