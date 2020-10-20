West Ham United star Aaron Cresswell has expressed his delight for Manuel Lanzini after he scored in injury time to earn the Hammers a point against Tottenham Hotspur.

David Moyes’ men found themselves 3-0 down against Spurs in the 16th minute of the game on Sunday, but showed grit to fight back and come away with a point.

A header from Fabian Balbuena and an own goal from Davinson Sanchez in the final 10 minutes of normal time put the Irons back in the game, before a long-range effort from Lanzini deep into injury time left the hosts stunned, and Moyes celebrating on the pitch.

Lanzini has endured a difficult spell in his career, with frustrating injuries, and marked his league appearance of the season with a stunning goal that completed West Ham’s comeback.

Cresswell, who has no doubt about the Argentine’s quality, has expressed his delight for his team-mate, having shown immense determination to bounce back from setbacks.

“Manu has got that quality“, Cresswell told West Ham TV.

“Obviously he had a bad injury a couple of years ago and this season probably hasn’t gone the way he wanted so far.

“He’s stuck at it and I couldn’t be more proud of him.“

Having made the headlines against Spurs with his goal, Lanzini will now be hopeful of reviving his career at West Ham.