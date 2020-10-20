Former Arsenal defender Gilles Grimandi believes that with Paul Pogba’s immediate future at Manchester United sorted out, the Frenchman could well recapture his old form soon.

Manchester United recently confirmed that they have taken up a one-year option on Pogba’s contract and he is now set to stay at Old Trafford until the end of next season at least.

The Premier League giants are considering offering him a new deal, but for the moment they have avoided a situation that could have seen the Frenchman leave on a free transfer next summer.

Grimandi feels that the uncertainty over Pogba’s future at Manchester United must have played some part in the midfielder’s poor start to the season.

However, he believes that with his future at the club sorted out for the short term, Pogba could soon show some of his old self and get back into form soon.

Grimandi told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I have a feeling that there was a connection between Pogba and his future and he was not managing everything well.

“When I see his desire to perform for the national team, I tell myself that the problem is not physical, it is more personal.

“But now that it has been clarified, I hope he will regain his level.”

Pogba was not in the starting eleven against Newcastle United at the weekend and could start when Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain tonight.