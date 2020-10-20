Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Edinson Cavani is the exactly the kind of character the Red Devils need in their squad to again challenge at the top.

Cavani was not involved in Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feeling the Uruguayan needs more time to get up to speed.

Manchester United signed him on a free transfer on deadline day and are hopeful that his wealth of experience will add to Solskjaer’s firepower over the course of the season.

Saha is excited to see Cavani in a Manchester United shirt and claimed that he wanted the club to sign him a year ago as he was not playing regular football at PSG.

The former Manchester United striker feels Cavani is the kind of character and personality the Red Devils need more of if they want to reach the top again in the near future.

Saha told French daily Ouest France: “A year ago, I made an appeal in Manchester about him.

“When I saw that he was playing less in Paris, I was convinced that his profile would be very interesting for Manchester.

“The club lack characters to be very dangerous at the top of the club.”

Cavani is PSG’s all-time top goalscorer with 200 goals in 301 appearances, despite on occasion having to play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.