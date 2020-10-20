Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks that if teams can match Leeds United for work ethic then they will beat them for quality.

Leeds lost their first home game back in the Premier League when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Whites have still made a decent start to life in the Premier League, with seven points in their bag, and their style of football and attacking play has earned praise from many.

Agbonlahor has conceded that Leeds are probably the fittest team in the Premier League at the moment and work hard every game, which makes them tough to play against.

But the former striker feels that teams will eventually work Leeds out in the top tier as if they match the Whites for work rate, their quality will eventually shine through.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “I watched them last night and this season. They look like a team of hard workers and they are probably the fittest team in the league.

“They are organised, but especially going forward, I know Bamford has done OK, but they lack a bit in the wing and striker.

“I feel like teams will find them out a bit.

“If you can work as hard as Leeds, I think you will beat them by quality.”

Leeds face a trip to Aston Villa in their next game and will be looking to shrug off their loss against Wolves.