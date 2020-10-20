AC Milan tried hard to convince Manchester United to allow them to include an option to buy in the loan agreement for Diogo Dalot in the recent transfer window.

Dalot became available to leave Manchester United in the transfer window, with the Portuguese unlikely to feature regularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A move to Italy became an option and AC Milan eventually beat Roma in the race to sign the Portuguese full-back on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It is a simple loan deal and Dalot will return to Manchester United in the summer following the end of his spell at the San Siro.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan were more than keen to include an option to buy in Dalot’s loan agreement with Manchester United.

The Serie A giants believe they have signed a potential star in Dalot and feel they have pulled off a real coup in getting their hands on the defender.

AC Milan requested Manchester United include an option to buy and were prepared to set a big transfer fee to land Dalot on a permanent contract.

But Manchester United refused and no amount of money convinced the Red Devils to lose control over the full-back’s future.

AC Milan eventually accepted their stance and signed Dalot on a simple loan deal.