Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed what he told Anthony Gordon when the teenager asked him for a steer on what was required to reclaim his squad position. following the Toffees’ Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur in the season opener.

With addition of six new players over the summer, Ancelotti focused on bringing in quality over quantity and signed a number of players who are now starters.

Everton academy graduate Gordon, who is currently enjoying a sporadic role under the Italian, sought Ancelotti’s guidance on how to reclaim his squad position on the opening day of the Premier League season, having been omitted from the matchday squad.

And the 61-year-old revealed that he told Gordon to remain patient and keep working hard with him, promising him that he is keeping an eye on every player that is putting the hard yards on the training pitch.

Ancelotti lauded Gordon’s ambition and positive attitude, with the Italian stressing that the way the teenager has so far responded to his advice shows the mark of a motivated player.

“To be patient [is what I told him]. He needs to be patient because there is a lot of competition in the team, in all the positions”, Ancelotti told Everton’s official site.

“I want to have competition in all the positions – defenders, midfielder, strikers, also goalkeepers.

“I think the competition keeps the intensity of the training. We need quality and high intensity to keep away the difficulties.

“He reacted really well [to what I said].

“They are young, so they want to play.

“This is good, to have ambition to play because this gives the players motivation.”

With winger Richarlison currently unavailable, a first team spot is up for grabs in Ancelotti’s team and Gordon is one of those pressing for inclusion.