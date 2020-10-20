Tottenham Hotspur are considering cutting short Gedson Fernandes’ loan contract with the club and sending him back to Benfica, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Jose Mourinho’s side signed the 21-year-old midfielder from Portuguese top flight club Benfica on an 18-month loan in January.

Gedson made 12 appearances for the north London outfit last season, but is yet to play a league game for the club so far in the current campaign.

The Portugal international has also been omitted from Tottenham’s Europa League squad list for the group stage, limiting his playing time further.

With Gedson facing the possibility of limited playing time in north London, he could return to Portugal in the new year, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

Tottenham and Benfica are claimed to be pondering over whether to cut short his spell in the Premier League in January.

The London-based club have an option to sign him permanently for €50m when his loan contract comes to end next summer.

However, Spurs appear unlikely to trigger the option to make his move permanent and could be in line to send him back to Benfica early.