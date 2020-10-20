Burnley striker Chris Wood is feeling positive ahead of the Clarets’ games against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, despite his side being yet to win a league game this term.

Sean Dyche’s men are still waiting for their first three-point haul, having lost three and drawn one of their four games so far.

With just one point on the board, Burnley are now set to host London giants Tottenham and Chelsea in back to back games before the end of the month.

Clarets frontman Wood has insisted that their upcoming fixtures did not add to the pressure to end their losing streak against West Brom on Sunday.

The New Zealand international is positive of Burnley’s chances of taking points off Tottenham and Chelsea at Turf Moor, although he accepts the giants are going to pose a big challenge.

“It wasn’t necessarily important to get something on the board with the games coming up“, Wood told Burnley’s in-house media.

“We know they’re tough, but we’ve had good records against them both in recent years.

“We’re up for the challenge and hopefully we will get some more points.”

Tottenham have not won on their last two visits to Turf Moor, while Burnley have taken points off Chelsea four times since returning to the Premier League in 2014.