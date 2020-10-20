Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has expressed his disappointment at the Whites losing 1-0 against Wolves on Monday night, insisting the side have set themselves high standards.

A Raul Jimenez strike in the 70th minute earned Wolves all three points as Leeds lost their first home game since returning to the Premier League this season.

Leeds created chances and dominated in spells, but were left to rue the missed opportunities as Wolves left Elland Road with all three points in their bag.

Dallas insisted that Leeds go into every game with the thought of winning it and stressed that the Whites continue to demand high standards from themselves even with the step up to the Premier League.

He conceded that Leeds are aware that they are not going to win every week, but admits that not getting a win on Monday night and building on their good start to the season was a disappointment.

The Leeds star said on BBC Radio Leeds: “We set very high standards, we demand very high standards from ourselves every day in training and every game.

“No matter who we are playing against, we show respect, but we know what we want to win the game and we try and win the game.

“We are not silly enough to think we can do that every week, but we have got to believe in ourselves, believe what we are doing here.

“It has been a good enough and decent start from us, but it is one of disappointment tonight that we were not able to build on that.”

Leeds will next travel to the Midlands on Friday night to take on Aston Villa, who have won their opening four league games.