Leeds United defender Luke Ayling believes that his side learned a harsh lesson from their defeat against Wolves at home on Monday night.

A 70th minute deflected strike from Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was the difference as Leeds lost 1-0 at Elland Road on Monday night.

Leeds dominated the game and had a good number of chances to score, but ultimately Wolves took their opportunity in the second half and earned all three points at Elland Road.

Ayling admits that it was a harsh lesson at Premier League level for Leeds and conceded that the Whites learned that they cannot be wasteful in front of goal and need to make most of the chances created.

The Leeds defender is happy that they are back in action soon on Friday night against Aston Villa where the Whites will look to bounce back from the defeat.

Ayling said on LUTV: “I think we learned tonight that we have got to take our chances when they come along.

“I thought we had some good chances and they probably had two real good chances and took one of them.

“Yes, looks like a little lesson learnt, but we can’t sit around and dwell on it too long.

“We have a game on Friday night, it is a quick turnaround, which is nice and we can put this to bed and move on to a really hard game on Friday.”

Later this week, Leeds will travel to Aston Villa, who have won their opening four league games, including thrashing Liverpool 7-2 at home.